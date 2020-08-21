Report: Plane ‘wobbled’ before crashing in San Antonio, killing three

SAN ANTONIO – The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a plane that crashed on San Antonio’s South Side last month, resulting in the deaths of all three occupants on the plane.

The crash was reported on July 25 in the 9400 block of Espada Road. One passenger, 56-year-old Simon Willett, died at the scene of the crash while pilot Robert Perguson and Zachary Collins died weeks later at San Antonio’s military burn center.

The Federal Aviation Administration and police said the single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after take off.

According to the preliminary report, the airplane was seen departing from the San Antonio Stinson Municipal Airport, “but with a shallower than normal climb profile,” according to the report.

“The airplane ‘wobbled’ and then descended into terrain,” investigators wrote in the report. “A post-impact fire ensued.”

Read the preliminary report below: