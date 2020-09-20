Bexar County, San Antonio report 173 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials have reported an increase of 173 COVID-19 cases Saturday amid a decrease in hospitalizations due to the virus.

The additional infections bring the city’s total case count to 50,760, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

No new deaths within the last 14 days were confirmed on Saturday. The COVID-19 death toll in Bexar County remains at 1,242.

According to numbers on the city’s website, 214 patients are hospitalized, 89 are in the intensive care unit and 43 are on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU decreased by 10 people from Friday.

There are 16% of staffed beds available and 69% of ventilators available.

Also on Saturday, the state health department reported 3,433 new coronavirus cases and 135 additional deaths in Texas, bringing the case total to 686,068 COVID-19 cases and the death toll to 14,848. A total of 65,698 cases remain active, according to the department.