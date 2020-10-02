Mural honoring Vanessa Guillen defaced in Fort Hood just hours after her birthday

A mural honoring slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen was vandalized just hours after her birthday, according to a social media post from the League of United Latin American Citizens.

LULAC is now asking for the public’s help in finding the vandal responsible.

The non-profit organization posted a video on Facebook Friday, showing a vandal defacing the mural overnight, in hopes that it will help lead to an arrest.

The public memorial site was created by the community to honor and remember Specialist Guillen.

Vandal Destroys Vanessa Guillen Memorial Mural in Killeen, Fort Hood VANESSA GUILLEN MEMORIAL VANDALIZED HOURS AFTER HER BIRTHDAY Nation’s Oldest and Largest Latino Civil Rights Organization Says Suspect Caught on Video at Site of Tribute Mural for Slain Soldier Washington, DC - The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) today asked for the public’s help in providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person caught on camera overnight defacing a public memorial site erected by the community to remember and honor Specialist Vanessa Guillen. "I would ask that we focus on reminding the community that the mural is there to bring the community together and bring awareness to sexual assault, sexual harassment and its prevention,” said Analuisa Tapia, LULAC District Director. ’Our community has already been damaged by the loss of one too many soldiers. We ask that we collectively take care of the mural as we honor our service members who live in that silent combat,” she added. Rodolfo Rosales, Jr., Texas LULAC State Director and Linda Chavez, LULAC National Board Member and Vice-President for the Southwest are monitoring the situation. “We abhor any type of vandalism and destruction of property,” says Rosales. “The only thing we believe in is peaceful and nonviolent action,” he added. Posted by LULAC on Friday, October 2, 2020

“I would ask that we focus on reminding the community that the mural is there to bring the community together and bring awareness to sexual assault, sexual harassment and its prevention,” said Analuisa Tapia, LULAC district director, in a statement. “Our community has already been damaged by the loss of one too many soldiers. We ask that we collectively take care of the mural as we honor our service members who live in that silent combat.”

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.

According to a previous KSAT report, Guillen’s remains were found in early July and officials said she was killed on base by a fellow soldier.

Read also: