New luxury hotel near River Walk brings glitz, glamour, much needed economic impact

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is growing so fast and you might now notice a new sight on the city’s skyline.

The brand new Thompson San Antonio hotel is full of glitz and glamour and economic impact for the Alamo City.

“At a time where the hospitality industry is a challenging industry, we’re bringing new jobs to San Antonio that really needs it; we will add about 150 jobs at opening and through time that will probably grow to about 200,” General Manager Ted Knighton said.

And San Antonio needs jobs, especially in the tourism industry.

“One in seven San Antonians work in the tourism and hospitality industry so you know when the numbers are down it has a seismic impact on our local economy,” Richard Oliver, director of partner and community relations for Visit San Antonio said.

Photos show 20-story luxury hotel opening up near the River Walk

Full Screen 1 / 14 The Thompson San Antonio, located near the River Walk, will open in early 2021.

The pandemic has been devastating across the country, but especially here.

“I think tourism and hospitality especially in San Antonio, the third largest industry in the city, has been hit hard. We have lost almost $365 million in economic impact, just in meetings we’ve lost,” Oliver said.

So, the Thompson Hotel could help our market because there appears to be a need.

“There’s not enough luxury product in San Antonio, particularly on the weekends where the leisure travel is demanding for larger guest rooms with outdoor space, which we have, and a contemporary modern design,” Knighton said.

In fact, this new lavish lodging could actually serve as an attraction.

“The Thompson hotel is going to be a big destination for folks. We’ve seen it with Hotel Emma and it shows that there is a market in San Antonio for a good luxury lodge and certainly the Thompson is going to be that,” Oliver said.

It will a unique feature to the Alamo City to say the least.

“As you can see there’s no rooftop bar lounge perspective like we have and I’m so excited to introduce it to the locals, because you can see San Antonio from another angle 20 stories up,” Knighton said.

The rooftop bars and restaurants are open to the public starting Jan. 27.

