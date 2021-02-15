Texas governor plans to provide ‘detailed update’ on power outages

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will soon provide a “detailed update” on rotating power outages happening throughout the state due to the freezing temperatures.

Abbott sent a tweet regarding the outages around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

“Many power generation companies facilities froze overnight and shut down their ability to generate power,” Abbott wrote. “They are working to get power back online.”

The winter storm has led to a record peak in demand, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, all while power supply was cut in Texas due to the freeze.

Early Monday morning, ERCOT announced rotating power outages throughout the state in order to keep the grids stable.

ERCOT officials said the rotating outages will stay in place for the rest of the day and likely for most of Tuesday.

