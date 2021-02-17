24ºF

Texas Department of Transportation warns of ‘fuel shortage’ in parts of the state

The shortages are happening along Interstate Highway 10, near Van Horn and Boerne, officials say

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a “fuel shortage” affecting parts of the state.

“Parts of Texas have fuel shortages,” the department said. “If you must drive, top off before you hit the road.”

According to the department, the shortages are happening along Interstate Highway 10, near Van Horn and Boerne.

“When possible, we are alerting drivers about this on our electronic highway signs too,” the department said.

