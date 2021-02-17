Texas Department of Transportation warns of ‘fuel shortage’ in parts of the state

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a “fuel shortage” affecting parts of the state.

“Parts of Texas have fuel shortages,” the department said. “If you must drive, top off before you hit the road.”

Parts of Texas have fuel shortages. If you must drive, top off before you hit the road. These shortages are happening along I-10, near Van Horn and Boerne. When possible, we are alerting drivers about this on our electronic highway signs too. #BeSafeDriveSmart — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) February 17, 2021

According to the department, the shortages are happening along Interstate Highway 10, near Van Horn and Boerne.

“When possible, we are alerting drivers about this on our electronic highway signs too,” the department said.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Ad

Read also: