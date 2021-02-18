Methodist Stone Oak transfers some patients due to low water pressure

SAN ANTONIO – Methodist Hospital Stone Oak is transferring some patients Wednesday night due to low water pressure on some of the hospital floors.

Methodist Healthcare officials said while the hospital currently has “plenty of water on hand” and said the hospital’s generators are working effectively, they are “proactively preparing” for the wintry weather that is forecasted for Thursday night.

Patients on the 4th and 5th floors of the hospital are being transferred to other Methodist facilities, a spokesperson confirmed because water pressure is limited on those floors.

“While we are confident our situation will improve, San Antonio Water System (SAWS) is not yet able to predict when our pressure will return to normal. Therefore, current care teams will be joining transferred patients to ensure their continuity of care. Patients remaining in the hospital on lower level floors will continue to receive the highest level of care, unaffected by current water pressure challenges.”

Ad

SAWS on Wednesday afternoon issued a boil water advisory for its customers.

SAWS President and CEO Robert Puente said the boil water notice comes out of “an abundance of caution” due to low water pressure and said that only water used for drinking needed to be boiled. Puente said tap water is safe to use to wash hands and to bathe.

Read also: