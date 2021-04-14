Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 14: Metro Health reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 211,321 total COVID-19 cases and 3,287 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 252 new cases as of Wednesday. Six new deaths were reported today.
Metro Health also reported that 198 patients are hospitalized, 70 are in the intensive care unit and 32 are on ventilators. There are 7% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 621,769 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 392,097 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: