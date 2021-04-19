Early voting for May 1 city election starts Monday; here’s what you need to know

In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 photo, voters wait in line at an early polling site in San Antonio. California and Texas are the most populous states in the nation and the biggest delegate prizes for the candidates, yet they also present a stark contrast in voting laws. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to head to the polls and cast your ballot, as early voting begins on Monday.

Polling sites are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. and early voting runs until April 27. Here’s what you need to know.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots on city and school races as well as one of the more talked about campaigns -- Proposition B.

VIEW A SAMPLE BALLOT HERE

Proposition B would take collective bargaining rights from police officers and change how the city would negotiate further contracts with the police union. If approved by voters, the police union would have less power when negotiating a contract with the city.

Critics say without collective bargaining police officers would see their benefits negatively affected, hindering the city’s ability to recruit and retain quality officers.

Ad

There are also more than 80 candidates on the May 1 ballot who are running for 11 seats. Voters will be able to choose the city’s next mayor along with 10 City Council seats.

Voters don’t need to bring a voter registration card, but they will, however, need a valid form of identification which does include a driver’s license.

Election Day is May 1.

For more voting information you can visit KSAT.com’s Vote2021 webpage by clicking here. While there, you can get news, results and resources for the city election.

READ MORE: