Gabriel Iglesias says he’ll return to San Antonio after Netflix taping cut due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Funnyman Gabriel Iglesias says he’ll return to San Antonio after the last days of his Tobin Center residency and the taping of his Netflix special were canceled due to a COVID-19 infection. A rescheduled date, though, is still up in the air.

Iglesias, otherwise known as Fluffy, stated on Twitter Sunday evening that his production is “working on a new date” for the Alamo City.

His Tweet was in a response to a fan who asked if the taping of his Netflix special was canceled, postponed or moved to an entirely different city.

“I said San Antonio is gonna get a special and San Antonio is gonna get a special,” the comedian said.

I said San Antonio is gonna get a special and San Antonio is gonna get a special. Working on a new date. https://t.co/C2HNZkAI6z — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) August 8, 2021

Iglesias had to cancel the remainder of his shows at the Tobin Center when he contracted the virus — which he announced on his birthday on July 15.

He had 26 performances scheduled at the Tobin Center from June 23 to July 17. The taping of the Netflix special was supposed to take place over two shows on July 17.

In a video on Twitter, Iglesias called it a “wake-up announcement,” and said he had two tests to confirm the diagnosis.

He had body aches and chills, he said, but otherwise felt “pretty good.”

“I’ve been vaccinated and I give credit for getting me through as quickly as it did,” Iglesias said. A week after his diagnosis, he said he was “doing really, really well.”

At the time, Tobin Center officials said all ticketholders would be refunded automatically. It is unclear if ticketholders for the canceled shows would have priority for the rescheduled performance.

