Man arrested in ‘questionable death’ investigation in La Grange, sheriff’s office says

Denzale Jydon Myles, 28, has been charged with murder, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

A person of interest in a “questionable death” investigation in La Grange over the weekend has been charged with murder, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Denzale Jydon Myles, 28, was arrested in Bastrop County following the slaying on Saturday afternoon at the Green Acres Apartments in La Grange, the FCSO said.

The victim’s name, age and manner of death have not been released, but authorities said law enforcement officers at the scene quickly determined the death to be a homicide and identified a person of interest.

Myles’ bond was set at $500,000.

