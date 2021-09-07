Another swimmer missing in Lake Travis on same weekend that man is found dead

After recovering the body of a swimmer in Lake Travis last week, authorities are again searching for another missing swimmer who went under on Labor Day.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said Monday evening that the swimmer went under and had not resurfaced in the area of the Crosswater Yacht Club, not far from Graveyard Point.

Multiple rescue boats with the Lake Travis Fire Department, North Lake Travis Fire Department and the ATCEMS, and STAR Flight were dispatched, but the person was not located, the agency said.

By 5:20 p.m., “after extensive search of the area & point last seen,” the search mission transitioned into recovery mode, according to ATCEMS.

The search has been turned over to law enforcement.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is urging swimmers to make safety a priority after several drownings in the area so far this year.

On Friday, TCSO recovered the body of a swimmer who disappeared in Lake Travis on Aug. 28.

The man was located 144 feet underwater using sonar, according to deputies.

So far this year, 10 people have been reported missing on Lake Travis, and seven bodies have been recovered. Two people from previous years are still missing.

“While the number of people who have gone missing in the lake is high this year, it’s not unprecedented. In 2011, eight decedents were recovered from the lake and in 2018, seven,” TCSO said in a news release.

TCSO said the bodies pulled from the lake were not wearing life jackets.

“TCSO implores patrons of Lake Travis to be safety conscious and wear life jackets when boating or getting into the water,” the department said. “It’s the one thing guaranteed to give swimmers a chance for rescue if there’s an emergency.”

