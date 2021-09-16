Congratulations to 60+ National Merit Scholar Semifinalists in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of the 2022 semifinalists and there are more than 60 from the San Antonio area.

The program honors students who show “exceptional academic ability and the potential for success in rigorous college studies,” according to a press release.

The seniors are competing for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million. The winners will be announced in the spring.

Students were chosen after taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The semifinalists are among the highest-scoring entrants in each state and represent less than 1% of high school seniors in the U.S.

To become a National Merit Scholar Finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, have an outstanding academic record, participate in school and community activities, display leadership, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn a qualifying SAT or ACT score.

Finalists will be named in February. Approximately half of the finalists will become National Merit Scholarship winners. The winners will be announced starting in April.

Here are the 2022 National Merit Scholar Semifinalists in the San Antonio area listed by school:

BANDERA H. S. (BANDERA)

Persyn, Duggan T.

SAMUEL V. CHAMPION H. S. (BOERNE)

Thornton, Ethan R.

GENEVA SCHOOL (BOERNE)

Fritcher, Garrett S.

FREDERICKSBURG H. S. (FREDERICKSBURG)

Dulaney, John C.

HONDO H. S. (HONDO)

Richter, Samantha A

JUDSON EARLY COLLEGE ACADEMY (LIVE OAK)

Ray, Gracelynn F.

ALAMO HEIGHTS H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Holzbach, Andrew T.

Walrath, Gabrielle M.

ATONEMENT ACADEMY (SAN ANTONIO)

Weems, Faith A.

BASIS SHAVANO CAMPUS (SAN ANTONIO)

Goebel, Samantha N.

Gore, Branimir R.

Gruslova, Tamara V.

Jones, Margaret K.

Lertpradist, Ananya

Liang, Allen

Mallikarjun, Yashas

Milk, Joaquin A.

Mishra, Prateek

Somawardana, Suran U.

Xiang, Michael A.

LOUIS D. BRANDEIS H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Huang, Evelyn Y.

Lai, Joyce Y.

Zhang, Kathleen

CENTRAL CATHOLIC H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Skulteti, John C.

Solorzano, Caleb J.

WINSTON CHURCHILL H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Kim, Nayeon

TOM C. CLARK H. S.

Hesita, Jacob M.

GREAT HEARTS NORTHERN OAKS (SAN ANTONIO)

Guetzloe, Tara E.

Kim, Sunnel

JOHN JAY H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Drew, Malachi L.

LADY BIRD JOHNSON H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Hawkins, Kaitlyn M.

KEYSTONE SCHOOL (SAN ANTONIO)

Graham, Zofia E.

Shafiu, Yousuf H.

Stagg, Matthew L.

LEGACY OF EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Mills, Matthew J.

DOUGLAS MAC ARTHUR H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Brown, Barrett W.

Lockett, Andrew J.

JAMES MADISON H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

McGrath, Dominic C.

NORTHSIDE HEALTH CAREERS H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Chidambaram, Adhishree

Doan, Uyen T.

Jaiswal, Arunima S.

Quan, Jialin

Tunga, Hari S.

Wang, Daniel L.

RONALD REAGAN H. S. (SAN ANTONIO)

Barnhardt, Colin R.

Cai, Kevin

Halsell, Chloe A.

Heineken, Kimberly A.

Hyslop, Anna L.

Labeau, Sophia A.

Li, Tony

Patel, Yug J.

Tomichan, Ittiyanam M.

Vu, Alexander D.

ST. MARY’S HALL (SAN ANTONIO)

Benson, Kathleen M.

Berryman, Lance C.

Campos, Nicholas M.

Drawert, Katherine A.

Strauch, Lauren T.

SAMUEL CLEMENS H. S. (SCHERTZ)

Englin, Geoffrey O

Click here for the full list of 2022 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists in Texas.

