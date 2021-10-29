Halloween 👻, Day of the Dead River Parade, kids’ money questions and pumpkin bottle rockets!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Are you ready to collect some candy? I hope you have your costume picked out because it’s Halloween weekend!

Federal officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have both given the green light to trick-or-treating this year. Yay! Experts do, however, say to keep sanitizer and masks handy and continue to steer clear of crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

Are you still looking for some good Halloween ideas or things to do? Well, don’t fret, KSAT12 has you covered. You can head to the holiday section of our website by clicking here or our Things To Do section here. We’ve got everything you need to know about customs in San Antonio, along with family-friendly events and tons of spooky places to visit.

Day of the Dead San Antonio River Parade

Parents! In case you didn’t know, the 2021 Day of the Dead San Antonio River Parade is Friday night. The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. and KSAT’s broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT.com. The parade will feature colorful and elaborate floats with ofrendas (altars), catrinas (well-dressed skeletons) and calaveras (decorated skulls) and is guaranteed to be big fun. So how much do you know about Dia de los Muertos? Take this quiz to find out.

And in case you missed it, our KSAT Kids Hispanic Heritage Month Skull Coloring Contest winner was announced. 9-year-old Trinity R. was the lucky winner of an iPad Mini. Trinity’s submission was selected raffle style by an outside vendor. To view the other skull-coloring contest submissions, click here.

Kids Wanna Know: Money and Math

In this week’s KSAT Kids edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” presented by noun, Rachel Clinton, an investment analyst shares what she knows about finances with students. In the episode she explains the history of money, what a credit score is and what’s involved in borrowing money and how it works. Rachel also explains the difference between a credit card and a debit card, and how they can be used and how transactions are processed for each of them.

Are you interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom and take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. Class interviews will be shown online and in this newsletter and will also be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

KSAT Kids Student Spotlight

The KSAT Kids Student Spotlight this week highlights an 8-year-old boy who is showing that the future of Conjunto Tejano music is bright after he put his skills on display alongside the García Brothers.

Hector Llamas is a major fan of the García Brothers, who got their start in Eagle Pass. Hector’s love for the accordion and the style of music is thanks to his grandfather, who introduced him to the instrument when he was just three years old.

“Every time I got home from school, I practiced three hours a day, (sometimes) four hours,” Hector said.

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Kaiti’s Science Lab

And finally, Meteorologist Kaiti Blake has a fun Halloween activity this week that involves bottle rockets and will focus on reactions between acids and bases, all by finding the pressure needed to blow the lid off a pumpkin. How cool is that? And who doesn’t like a reaction like that?

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the significance behind it.

Have a great and safe Halloween everyone!

Ben Spicer

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

