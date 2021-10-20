‘Don’t be scared. Be prepared’: Metro Health issues safety guidance ahead of Halloween

Metro Health officials want to remind residents not get tricked this Halloween. Despite a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations the virus remains a serious threat.

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health officials want to remind residents not get tricked this Halloween. Despite a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations the virus remains a serious threat.

The public health department held a pre-Halloween event in the historic Monte Vista neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Parents brought their children to get a head start on the festivities. While they ere who were fully decked out in their Halloween costumes they were still masked up for protection.

The goal was to send an important message about safety this spook season.

Metro Health offered safety tips, which include wearing a protective mask with your costume, wash your hands and if you’re sick it is best to stay home and not hand out candy.

“This virus is still out there so we’re still hearing on a daily basis sad stories of folks we have lost tied to this virus so we’re reminding folks to celebrate but celebrate safely, so don’t be scared, but be prepared,” Metro Health director Claude Jacob said.

If you plan to hand out some sweet treats, Metro Health recommends you place wrapped candy outside your porch.

Metro Health advises people to get the vaccine ahead of the holidays. If you are searching for vaccination site click here.