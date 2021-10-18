San Antonio ISD launches school bus safety video

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District on Monday announced that they have launched at school bus safety video to highlight National School Bus Safety Week.

The video, a collaboration between the SAISD Transportation Department and students at Jefferson High School, was done to inform parents and students about bus safety in a fun, creative way.

The press release said the high school students acted, filmed and edited the project to the theme of “The Name Game.”

National School Bus Safety Week is held during the third week of October each year.

The press release said this is the second year that the transportation department collaborated with students to produce a video. Last year, three elementary schools helped create a video to the theme of “Monster Mash.”