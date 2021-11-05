Man accused of fatally shooting woman during road rage incident arrested, SAPD says

Cedrick De Shay Wallace, 27, has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting at a family and fatally wounding a woman during a road rage incident in April has been arrested, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Cedrick De Shay Wallace, 27, has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the April 9 shooting, SAPD Public Information Officer Cory Schuler said late Thursday.

Schuler said the suspect shot at a family in another vehicle for “some unknown reason” as they were traveling in the 2800 block of Interstate 35 North.

The driver of the other vehicle, Lucia Mendoza, was struck by the gunfire and crashed her car into a fence, police said.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Two other children were also traveling with Mendoza at the time. One of those kids, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition, Schuler said.

Schuler said that tips from citizens led to Thursday’s arrest. Wallace remained silent as officers escorted him from Public Safety Headquarters to jail.

“Homicide detectives have been actively working this case since April, and today they just got a break and were able to make an arrest,” Schuler said.

The case remains active and under investigation, he added.

Jail records show Wallace also faces a charge of family assault. His bond has not yet been set.

