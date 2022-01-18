Man arrested after 2 people killed in crash on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Derek Reyes has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver who San Antonio police say caused a crash at a Northwest Side intersection, killing a passenger and a pedestrian, has been arrested.

Derek Reyes, 27, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter following the crash that happened around 6:45 p.m. on Monday at the NW Loop 410 access road and Fredricksburg Road, records show.

Police said Reyes was driving at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of the access road when he approached the intersection. He didn’t stop when he neared the red light and struck a stopped sedan from behind, police said.

A 42-year-old woman who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat of that sedan was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The driver and backseat passenger of the sedan were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A man in his 30s-40s who was standing near the intersection was hit by one of the vehicles, police said. He died at the scene and his name has not been released.

Police said Reyes showed signs of intoxication and was detained at the scene.

A person who was traveling in the car with him was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reyes’ bond is set at $200,000.

