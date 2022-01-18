Pedestrian killed in accident on Hwy 90 on West Side

San Antonio police are investigating the death of one person on Highway 90 early Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was killed in an accident on a West Side highway on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the call just after 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 6500 block of U.S. Highway 90 W, where they found a woman lying in the shoulder lane.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name and age have not been released.

Details about the crash are unknown but police said the driver involved in the accident remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

