Man, woman, in critical condition after being shot through door of apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are hospitalized following a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Binz-Engleman Road, not far from Fort Sam Houston and Interstate 35.

According to police, a female suspect was arguing with the couple in the doorway of the apartment shortly before the shooting. That’s when, police say, the man closed the door and the woman fired a gunshot through the door, striking one of the victims in the neck and the other in the back. The suspect fled the scene.

The man and woman were taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where they are both listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. It is unclear what the argument was about. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.