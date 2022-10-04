San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission Tuesday for Bexar County residents

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Tuesday.

Locals can hit up the No. 1 zoo in Texas on July 29 for just $8. Admission is regularly $23.50 for adults and $18.57 for children ages 3 to 11.

Discounted admission tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of Bexar County residency.

As a bonus, guests will enjoy Zoo Boo — a non-scary daytime Halloween event for the whole family.

Upcoming locals day events are:

November 15

December 12

There are a lot of new experiences to check out at the zoo as well, including a new 4D theater that lets audiences enjoy movies with thrill-enhancing special effects like water mist and tremors beneath their feet. Additional special effects include bubbles, snow, scent, FX lighting, seat vibrations and wind.

“This deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio; allowing for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education in securing a future for wildlife,” zoo officials said in an email announcement.

San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

