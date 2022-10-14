Watch Texas toddler cheer with big sister’s squad at football game

A mom in Pflugerville, Texas, captured the adorable moment her two-year-old son showed off his cheerleading skills alongside his sister’s squad. Credit: Michelle Rodriguez via Storyful

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A viral video shows an adorable Texas toddler supporting his sister’s cheerleading squad by joining in on the routine.

Michelle Rodriguez lives in Pflugerville, a small city in the Austin metro area, and shared a video of her son cheering alongside his sister on Instagram on Oct. 7. The video has since gone viral.

“When you’re two but you’ve watched too many living room cheer practices,” Rodriguez captioned the video she posted on TikTok and Instagram.

You can watch the video of the viral cheer in the media player at the top of this article.

Liam, the 2-year-old, can be seen keeping up with his big sister Amaya on the sidelines.

The pair was also featured on Good Morning America.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.

More trending headlines: