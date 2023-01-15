69º

Driver taken to hospital after crash on North Side, SAPD says

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Vance Jackson Road.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to crash on Vance Jackson Rd. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a crash on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a driver and passenger, both 40 to 50-year-old women, were traveling Northbound in a Jeep when they crashed into q Mustang pulling out of an apartment complex.

The Jeep driver told police she did not see the mustang before crashing into it.

The Mustang driver, a 40 to 50-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

EMS responded to the scene and treated the other driver for minor injuries.

SAPD said no charges are being filed at this time.

