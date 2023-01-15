Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police.

Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was arrested Sunday, according to Bexar County court records.

Her charge stems from a robbery on May 21, 2022, when police were called at 9:50 p.m. to a Walgreens in the 10800 block of Wurzbach Road.

An employee at the pharmacy told police a suspect approached her and held her at gunpoint at the register, demanding cash and cigarettes, according to SAPD.

The suspect handed her a bag and told her to fill it, police said. After the employee complied, the suspect then told her to wait five minutes before phoning for police and ran from the scene.

Almost a month later, on June 9, Schertz police obtained photos of the suspect from the Walgreens robbery in San Antonio.

They had responded to a robbery in the area and noticed the clothing worn by the suspect in the Walgreens robbery matched the same clothing of the suspect in the Schertz robbery, an affidavit states.

The suspect in both robberies also had the same weapon -- a long-barrel chrome revolver.

As officers canvassed the Schertz robbery location, investigators collected fingerprints off of a Sprite bottle that had been touched by the suspect.

Days later, Schertz police handed over the fingerprints to SAPD, and police were able to match them to Tubbs.

On June 15, a detective met with the victim of the Walgreens robbery to show her a six-person photo lineup. It was there that the victim was able to identify Tubbs as the suspect, police said.

Tubbs is being held in the Bexar County Jail. According to court records, her bond is set at $60,000.

