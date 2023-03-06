San Antonio capital murder suspect arrested after 8 years on the run, feds say

DEL RIO, Texas – A man suspected of murdering a woman in San Antonio in April 2015 has been captured after eight years on the run.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and officials with Customs and Border Protection arrested 26-year-old Isaac Estrada on Saturday, March 4 in Eagle Pass, according to a press release.

Estrada is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Courtney Phillips to death on the afternoon of April 5, 2015, in the 200 block of Edge Avenue, not far from Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive.

Phillips was stabbed in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a previous KSAT report.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice described Phillips as a single mother who is survived by her young child.

“Violent criminals prey on the innocent, ending lives and shattering the neighborhoods around them,” said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas.

In October 2015, U.S. Marshals elevated the Estrada investigation to major cases status and it was broadcast nationwide. It was most prominently featured in John Walsh’s “In Pursuit” series, which features fugitives on the run.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for information regarding Estrada’s whereabouts as recently as Sept. 2020.

Bexar County records show Estrada is currently facing charges of murder, aggravated robbery and evading arrest.