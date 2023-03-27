Family looking for answers three months after I-10 murder

SAN ANTONIO – A family is searching for answers more than three months after their loved one was killed.

“She was, like, the most amazing person you’d ever meet,” Damien Lazo said about his little sister Rayne Elaine Rice.

“She, I’ll tell you, she touched so many people’s lives. She was just an amazing person,” Marco Lazo said. Rice was his daughter.

It still doesn’t feel real for the Lazo family. What should have been Rayne Rice’s 28th birthday in February came and went without her.

They’ve gone more than three months without answers to who killed her.

“It’s really hard. We haven’t seen anything new on it,” Pauline Lazo, Rice’s mom said.

According to San Antonio Police, Rice was in a car around 7:45 p.m. on I-10 West before the upper and lower-level split near downtown on December 17th when someone shot her.

PLEASE RT: We need YOUR help solving a murder case.



On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 7:39 pm, Rayne Elaine Rice was a passenger of a vehicle and was struck by a single gunshot while traveling on IH 10 westbound before the upper and lower-level split near downtown. pic.twitter.com/ye4i6mHMrc — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 3, 2023

Shared above are photos of the suspect’s vehicle. The dark SUV was seen driving West on Cesar E. Chavez Blvd at S Flores St. behind a white Hummer limo before the shooting.

“I don’t understand how somebody could do something like this. You know, there’s no reason why,” Damien said. “This is horrible. It’s completely evil.”

Her family said Rice was in the car with her two young children, her husband, and two other adults when the shooting happened.

While her kids, ages four and one, are too young to understand what happened to their mom, Rice’s parents and brother will make sure they know who she was.

“We’ve got to try our hardest just to show them how she was and how much she would have loved them, you know, and she was loving them. She was supermom,” Damien said.

They’re asking whoever did this to think of her kids and give them the closure they deserve.

“They can imagine what it would feel like to them, you know, if you had a sister, you had a daughter and somebody came and took them away, how would you feel about it? So do the right thing and come forward,” Marco said.

Rice’s family said there is a $5,000 reward for information on her murder.

If you know anything, give Crime Stoppers a call at (210)224-STOP. You can remain anonymous.