San Antonio mother helping others cope with grief after son killed in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – It has been almost 10 years since Josefina Cannon’s son was murdered, and while the pain has never gone away, she is now helping other families cope with their losses.

Often you will see Cannon at victims’ rights events or participating with the advocacy group Moms Demand Action.

Cannon helps others mostly to honor her son and help with her grief.

“A journey with roller-coaster emotions,” Cannon said. “But we’re here to lend an ear to whoever wants to join us.”

Throughout the years, Cannon has even traveled to other states to join families fighting for change and helping them cope with the loss of their loved ones due to violence.

On Oct. 25, 2013, Sean Cannon was headed to a friend’s house in the 2500 block of Aganier Avenue when someone in a white SUV opened fire.

Sean Cannon was hit several times and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

“It doesn’t go away because it’s been, you know, five years, eight years or 10 years,” Cannon said.

Sean Cannon’s murder case has remain unsolved, but Josefina Cannon says even if the suspects are caught, it won’t bring her son back.

“It’s never closure. It’s always something that I carry,” Cannon said. “When I die, you know, I will be reunited with him, and that’s what I look forward to.”

There is a Crime Stoppers reward for anybody who has information that could lead to an arrest in the case. You can leave a tip at 210-224-7867.

