Woman killed in head-on crash identified by Medical Examiner’s Office

San Antonio police and fire department respond to crash at 12:31 a.m. on June 17, 2023 in the 9400 block of Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 90 over the weekend has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Desire Luna, 30, died after 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 9400 block of Highway 90.

According to San Antonio police, Luna was driving a black 2015 Cadillac ATS eastbound in the westbound lanes and hit a black 2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300.

Fire officials at the scene said both female drivers were unresponsive and had to be cut out of their vehicles with the jaws of life.

They were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes has not been identified.

