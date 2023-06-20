91º

BCSO searching for drive-by shooting suspects that hit multiple homes, vehicle on the far West Side

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two homes and one car were pierced by bullets just before 4 a.m. Sunday in a drive-by shooting on Shaenview Street on the far West Side.

“I was awakened by gunshots. It sounded like maybe 10,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous.

The man said his garage and car got hit about four to five times with bullets.

“I could hear bullets go through the garage,” he said.

The resident said he feared for the safety of his children.

“I hear a lot of stories about innocent people getting hit in situations like this, so yeah, of course, the safety of the kids,” he said.

No people were hit in the shooting.

The victim KSAT spoke with said none of the bullets made it past his garage.

The man’s neighbor wasn’t home while our KSAT crew was there, but they also noticed multiple bullet holes in their garage door.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they believe someone in a maroon vehicle caught on doorbell video is responsible.

BCSO added that the victims at the home that KSAT did not speak to think this shooting is connected to a shooting in the area from two months ago. No arrests have been made in either shooting.

BCSO asks anyone with information to call 210-335-600. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

