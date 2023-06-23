Wembanyama trading card craze heating up with some cards worth $10K

Step 1 was San Antonio selecting Wemby. Step 2 might just be getting your hands on Victor Wembanyama merch, including trading cards, but it might not be easy. KSAT's RJ Marquez has the latest.

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama mania is spreading to the trading card industry.

The search is on for the next great Wembanyama trading card, and Boomtown Sports Cards and Pokemon Shop is ready to play ball.

“We get multiple people every single day coming in looking for boxes of products that he’s in,” said Chad Schumacher, Boomtown sales representative. “We have ramped up our allocation requests on basketball the second that we saw that San Antonio got the No. 1 overall draft pick, the second that it comes out, to make it available for our customer base.”

Schumacher said that right now, the most valuable Wembayama cards are hard to find.

“Currently, he’s only in Bowman Inception or Bowman University Inception, and Bowman Chrome University. Those two products, we are completely sold out right now,” said Schumacher.

Schumacher said those cards will likely carry more value in the future as more cards flood the market now that he is an official NBA player with the Spurs.

“The Bowman University base card No. 101 non-autographed is running between $500 and $600 on the market right now,” said Schumacher. “The autographs from Wembanyama are ranging anywhere from $1,200 up to $10,000 in that ballpark.”

Wembanyama trading cards could also have a big impact on the international game.

“The two driving markets for trading card industries are the Asian markets and the United States markets. I think this could grant a lot of opportunity for significant market growth into the European markets that currently really preside primarily on the on the soccer markets. That’s where you see a lot of the investment,” said Schumacher.

Rarity is still the name of the game, so now might be the best time to get on the Wemby trading card craze.

“The last time we saw anything like this was with Zion Williamson when he was first coming on board in 2019 and 2020,” said Schumacher. “It’s awesome seeing the excitement that is happening right now in Spurs nation.”

