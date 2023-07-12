City of San Antonio urges residents to keep cool after excessive heat warning issued

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Wednesday urged residents to find a place to keep cool after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Bexar County.

The warning, which is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday, means the air temperature can reach 105 degrees and the heat index can soar up to 114 degrees. Click here for the latest weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team.

City officials alerted residents about the heat danger via a text message that informed them about more than 30 public locations where they can keep cool. The locations include city libraries, senior and community centers. Click here for a map of the locations.

Residents who don’t have transportation to get to a cooling center can use Via’s Personal Trip Planner to help find a bus route to a location near them.

Adults over 65, children under 4, and people with existing medical conditions, such as heart disease and those without access to air conditioning are at the highest risk on hot days.

Drinking plenty of water and protection from the sun are critical precautions. City officials urge residents to call and check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure access to heat relief and hydration.

Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible health effects of excessive heat. Warning signs of heat stroke include: red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea, confusion or acting strangely. If a child exhibits any of these signs, cool the child rapidly with cool water (not an ice bath) and call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car or in the back of a truck, take action immediately. Jot down the car’s description (including a license plate number) and call the police immediately. If regarding a pet, call Animal Care Services at 311. Per city ordinance, both police and animal care officers have the right to break a car’s window if a child or animal is endangered inside a vehicle.

In addition to a map of cooling centers, the city’s Beat the Heat campaign provides plenty of tips to stay cool, how to recognize heat-related illnesses and various resources.

Also on KSAT.com: