Women leading the way in forensic field at Bexar County Crime Lab

SAN ANTONIO – This week is National Science Forensic Week, and Bexar County is pushing to get more women in forensics.

The county is hosting several online events showcasing its scientists’ impact this week.

Hannah Miceli was interested in forensic science at an early age.

“We grew up with the CSI, Crime Scene Investigation shows,” said Miceli. “That sparked my interest as a kid.”

Miceli has worked in the Bexar County Crime Lab for more than four years, analyzing all controlled substances.

“We’ll do about 20 to 30 cases at a time,” said Miceli. “Not knowing what to expect when you come in, it keeps me on my toes.”

Her colleague, Maureen Migliore, grew up loving chemistry.

“I’ve wanted to be a forensic scientist since I was 16,” said Migliore. “I found forensic science because my teacher who told me to do this was a chemistry teacher, and she put that in my mind, and I continued on the path of chemistry.”

Forensic scientist Holli Worden works downstairs in the firearms lab.

“I specialize in firearm and toolmark-related evidence, function testing firearms, performing microscopic comparisons of fired bullets,” said Worden.

After receiving her bachelor’s in science, she began her career in the forensic field as a volunteer for the Scottsdale, AZ, police department.

“I was a volunteer for the firearms section and the DNA section,” said Worden. “That was my first time ever examining or handling firearms in any sense, first time firing a firearm.”

These three women are part of a transformation at the Bexar County Forensic Science Center. The department has grown, as has the number of female forensic scientists.

“We’re all different ages, from all different backgrounds. When I started, it was all men, and now look at this,” said Migliore.

In 1998, the county had 14 forensic scientists, with two being women. This year, there are 22 scientists, and more than half, 14, are women.

“I’m very proud to be one of the women here working here and pumping out cases every day,” said Migliore.

Their work is critical to the county. They analyze every detail of a case, prepare reports and testify during criminal trials and investigations.

“We have people that are spending every day here at the county helping solve these crimes, helping do the forensic analysis. That’s something I’m most proud of,” said Migliore.

