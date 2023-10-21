Suspect arrested after fatally shooting man with airsoft rifle, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after San Antonio police said he fatally shot another man with an airsoft rifle at an apartment complex two months ago.

Robert Alexander Green Jr., 51, was arrested Saturday on a charge of manslaughter, according to Bexar County court records.

His charge stems from an incident on Aug. 22 at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of N. Frio Street, north of downtown.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called for a disturbance after witnesses said a man was yelling and screaming outside an apartment building.

When police arrived, they found the 43-year-old man, identified as Richard Julio Garcia, slumped over.

Officers initially believed Garcia ingested narcotics, so they administered a single dose of Narcan, an affidavit reads. Despite lifesaving measures, Garcia died at the scene.

A medical examiner investigator conducted an autopsy on Garcia, who determined that he died from a “ballistic wound of the chest,” ruling his death as a homicide, the affidavit said.

The ballistic wound was caused by a BB projectile, the investigator said.

Officers canvassed the apartment complex where Garcia was found and spoke with witnesses who claimed he was shot with an airsoft rifle.

On Sept. 18 and Sept. 27, two separate witnesses told police that Garcia came to an apartment and knocked on the door. When it opened, Green was sitting in the living room and got into an argument with him, the affidavit reads.

Green then pulled an airsoft gun and shot Garcia, according to SAPD.

Authorities said Garcia later died from his injuries.

According to court records, Green is being held in the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $125,000.