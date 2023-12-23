67º
Migrants prepare for flights days after crossing U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants say being able to wait for flights is a victory

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s hectic and noisy, but several migrants say being able to wait for a flight at the San Antonio International Airport is a victory.

“It’s not easy,” Analyn, a migrant from Venezuela said.

She and her young daughter traveled to the U.S. for two months, fleeing what she calls economic and political challenges in her home country.

Analyn said she crossed into Eagle Pass this past week and is among the thousands detained in a field.

Heriberto, a migrant from Nicaragua, said he was detained for five days after crossing through Eagle Pass. He said he was given a 2025 court date.

The first thing Heriberto plans to do when he gets to Las Vegas is get a job.

The flight from San Antonio will be his first time on a plane, and Heriberto says he’s nervous; however, despite being without family, he is happy to be in the U.S.

As for Analyn and her daughter, they’re bracing for the temperature and culture change.

They’re meeting with family in Wyoming.

