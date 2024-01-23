Police union calls out Bexar County DA’s office over treatment of former officers in court

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Officers’ Association is calling out the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for the way former officers are treated in court.

SAPOA is asking for equal treatment of former police officers on trial. It referred to recent mistrials in cases involving former SAPD officers.

Danny Diaz, president of SAPOA issued the following statement, calling out DA’s office:

“To what extent are we expected to sit back and allow the District Attorney’s office to behave like they are above the law? These ongoing mistrials demonstrate that officer-involved cases are being treated much differently than others. This not only violates their constitutional rights but impacts their livelihoods; Everyone is entitled to a fair trial and due process.”

District Attorney Joe Gonzales responded to KSAT’s request for comment with the following statement:

“The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office takes seriously its responsibility to disclose all required information to a defendant and to defendant’s counsel. Our ultimate goal is to seek justice. It is critical that our office give opposing counsel all information they are entitled to. When, for whatever reason, that does not happen, we will disclose the error. Our disclosure means that this defendant or any defendant is always assured of a fair trial. That’s what justice requires.”

KSAT will stay on top of this developing story as it unfolds. We expect to hear directly from the police union on Tuesday.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Mistrial granted for two former San Antonio police officers accused of kicking suspect’s door in, beating him

Mistrial declared for former SAPD officer who shot at two teens who were running from him in 2020