First-of-its-kind CoComelon Party coming to downtown San Antonio this August

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio families can experience the colorful world of “CoComelon” for one weekend only this August.

Mary Ruth’s Organics presents the first-of-its-kind CoComelon Party Time experience to give kids a chance to meet their favorite characters from the series.

“The children and their parents can roam freely around to all the different play areas — play party games, dance on our light-up dance floor, create in the activity center as well as sing and dance-a-long to their favorite CoComelon tunes with their favorite CoComelon characters like JJ, Cody, Nina and others,” said Jared Paul, founder of Faculty Productions.

CoComelon Party Time will have a pretend hot air balloon ride, a larger-than-life rainbow play zone, a make-your-own party hat station, and story time and sing-along performances.

The party will be at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio Riverwalk from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. Find ticket information here.

The event will also stop in Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Minneapolis this year.