June brings deals for dads, but July brings bigger sales

Whether it’s gearing up for a summer vacation or looking to celebrate dads or grads, there are some deals out there.

It’s also a sort of a sandwich month, with May and July holiday sales spilling into June.

“The beginning of June can be a perfect time to find sales. There are many continuing Memorial Day deals on things like large appliances and mattresses,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon.

Those lingering Memorial Day sales include mattresses. The Avocado Green Mattress (Queen) is available for as low as $1,699.15 at Avocado. It’s one of CR’s top-rated innerspring mattresses.

Next, Father’s Day is June 16, so think tech and tools.

The DeWalt Cordless Drill is as low as $149 at Ace Hardware and Lowe’s.

And if Dad isn’t particularly thrilled about doing more work around the house, consider getting him a new smartwatch. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is as low as $299.99 at Amazon.

Toward the end of the month, look out for early 4th of July sales.

“Retailers tend to start their July 4th sales at the end of June. That means you can get discounts on large appliances, grills, and other outdoor items,” Gordon said.

An electric pressure washer from Stihl is already on sale for as low as $139.99 at Acme Tools.

If you don’t have to buy anything in June, you’re probably better off waiting until next month. That’s because Amazon has already announced another Prime Day in July, and that means

other retailers will also have sales to compete.

“So everything will be on sale for much better prices in July than you’ll find this month,” Gordon said.