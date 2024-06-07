80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Registration for free swimming lessons at public San Antonio pools opens Saturday morning

Spots open at 10 a.m., expected to fill up fast

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Swimming Lessons, San Antonio, Things To Do, Outdoors
Woodlawn Lake Park Pool. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation is opening registration for its free swimming lessons for youths and adults starting Saturday.

The Let’s Swim SA lessons are offered at the city’s 24 outdoor pool locations.

Recommended Videos

The sessions will be during the following dates:

  • Session 1: June 24 - July 5
  • Session 2: July 8 - July 19
  • Session 3: July 22 - August 2

The class age ranges are the following:

  • Tot & Me (6 months - 3 years)
  • Pre School (4 - 5 years)
  • School Age (6 - 12 years)
  • Adults (13 & Up)

Registration will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and spaces are expected to fill up fast.

You will be able to see the Let’s Swim SA classes here when registration opens.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos