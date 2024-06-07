Registration for free swimming lessons at public San Antonio pools opens Saturday morning

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Parks and Recreation is opening registration for its free swimming lessons for youths and adults starting Saturday.

The Let’s Swim SA lessons are offered at the city’s 24 outdoor pool locations.

Recommended Videos

The sessions will be during the following dates:

Session 1: June 24 - July 5

Session 2: July 8 - July 19

Session 3: July 22 - August 2

The class age ranges are the following:

Tot & Me (6 months - 3 years)

Pre School (4 - 5 years)

School Age (6 - 12 years)

Adults (13 & Up)

Registration will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and spaces are expected to fill up fast.

You will be able to see the Let’s Swim SA classes here when registration opens.