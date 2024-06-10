Man riding scooter seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old man riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near the intersection of South General McMullen and El Paso Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was simply riding the scooter when the crash occurred.

Witnesses say they heard the impact but did not see the vehicle. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid. It’s also not known if any charges are expected to be filed.

