Acrobats, African dance will come to San Antonio for ‘Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque’

The Tobin Center will host “Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque” on Jan. 7, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The Tobin Center will host acrobats, and live Afro-Jazz sounds when “Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque” comes to San Antonio next year.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the H-E-B Performance Hall.

The Tobin Member pre-sale is happening now, and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on June 14.

Tickets can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone at 210-223-8624, or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, 100 Auditorium Circle. Tickets start at $34.50.

The show is from Kalabanté Productions, created by Yamoussa Bangoura. Bangoura is an artist of Guinean origin who grew up studying circus performers on European TV.

“This performance shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture,” a news release states. “A colorful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, it makes any theatre vibrate with energy and represents the strength, agility and life’s joys of young Africans. The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora.”

