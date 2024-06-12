17-year-old man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of man outside a bar

Albert Gonzalez, 17, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of a man outside a bar.

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man outside a bar.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Albert Gonzalez and his brother, Bryan Gonzalez, confronted Enrique Santiago Gasca-Sanchez at a bar on the South Side on Dec. 6, 2021.

Recommended Videos

The siblings went to the bar after they got a call from their mother regarding a heated argument she had with Gasca-Sanchez that left her feeling “disrespected.”

Moments after Gasca-Sanchez stepped outside the bar, he was shot and killed, the DA’s Office said.

Bryan Gonzalez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 years in prison in August 2023.

Albert Gonzalez will be eligible for parole after he serves half of his sentence.