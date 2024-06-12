81º
17-year-old man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting death of man outside a bar

Albert Gonzalez, his brother sentenced in killing of Enrique Santiago Gasca-Sanchez in 2021

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts
Albert Gonzalez, 17, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of a man outside a bar. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man outside a bar.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Albert Gonzalez and his brother, Bryan Gonzalez, confronted Enrique Santiago Gasca-Sanchez at a bar on the South Side on Dec. 6, 2021.

The siblings went to the bar after they got a call from their mother regarding a heated argument she had with Gasca-Sanchez that left her feeling “disrespected.”

Moments after Gasca-Sanchez stepped outside the bar, he was shot and killed, the DA’s Office said.

Bryan Gonzalez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 years in prison in August 2023.

Albert Gonzalez will be eligible for parole after he serves half of his sentence.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

