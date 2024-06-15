UTSA football player suspended following aggravated robbery arrest

SAN ANTONIO – A University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been suspended after he was arrested and charged with alleged aggravated robbery.

Nicholas Ryan Brown, listed on the UTSA football roster as Nick Booker-Brown, was taken into custody Thursday night, Bexar County jail records indicated.

Brown, 23, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on two aggravated robbery charges stemming from a Feb. 3 incident. Both charges are considered first-degree felonies.

Records said each aggravated robbery charge carried a bond of $75,000, totaling a bond of $150,000.

Brown has since bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, records showed.

As a result of his arrest, a UTSA athletics spokesperson said Brown has been “indefinitely suspended” from the team while the athletic department gathers more information.

Brown, a graduate of Westfield High School in Houston, transferred to UTSA from North Carolina State in 2022. During that season, Brown, a defensive end, was named as an all-Conference USA honorable mention player.

Brown appeared in all 13 games for the Roadrunners during the 2023 season, recording 6.5 tackles for a loss. Brown also had a sack in UTSA’s bowl win over Marshall, the program’s first-ever bowl victory.