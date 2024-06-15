88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

UTSA football player suspended following aggravated robbery arrest

Nick Booker-Brown was listed as redshirt junior on Roadrunners’ Spring 2024 roster

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Tags: UTSA Roadrunners, San Antonio, Bexar County, Nick Booker-Brown
Nicholas Ryan Brown booking photo (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A University of Texas at San Antonio football player has been suspended after he was arrested and charged with alleged aggravated robbery.

Nicholas Ryan Brown, listed on the UTSA football roster as Nick Booker-Brown, was taken into custody Thursday night, Bexar County jail records indicated.

Recommended Videos

Brown, 23, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on two aggravated robbery charges stemming from a Feb. 3 incident. Both charges are considered first-degree felonies.

Records said each aggravated robbery charge carried a bond of $75,000, totaling a bond of $150,000.

Brown has since bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, records showed.

As a result of his arrest, a UTSA athletics spokesperson said Brown has been “indefinitely suspended” from the team while the athletic department gathers more information.

Brown, a graduate of Westfield High School in Houston, transferred to UTSA from North Carolina State in 2022. During that season, Brown, a defensive end, was named as an all-Conference USA honorable mention player.

Brown appeared in all 13 games for the Roadrunners during the 2023 season, recording 6.5 tackles for a loss. Brown also had a sack in UTSA’s bowl win over Marshall, the program’s first-ever bowl victory.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Recommended Videos