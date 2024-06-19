New RISE Music Festival to debut later this year

SAN ANTONIO – A new festival is coming to the Alamo City later this year.

The Inaugural RISE Music Festival will be held on Oct. 12 at The Espee near St. Paul Square.

The music festival will have a music celebration to showcase local talent.

There will also be local food vendors, art installations, and more. The festival will also foster local arts, culture and community at the event.

The event’s headliner is the indie rock band Kings Kaleidoscope. The festival will also include a lineup of different genres, such as hip-hop.

“We’re excited to introduce RISE Music Festival to the city and to kick things off with Kings Kaleidoscope,” Jarrell Flowers, Festival Creative Director, said in a press release. “It’s about celebrating music’s power to unite and inspire creativity.”

Local artists Rap Society and RISE Worship Collective will be featured alongside the headliner.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 21 on the RISE festival website.

For more information, you can click here.