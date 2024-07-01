84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Teens escape from house fire on inner West Side, SAFD says

An air conditioning unit malfunction potentially started the fire

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAFD, West Side, Fire, San Antonio
The fire happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Cordelia Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a West Side home.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Cordelia Street.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed flames coming from the back of the house.

SAFD said they pulled a water line to the rear of the home to knock down the flames.

Two teenagers escaped from the home as the flames started, according to SAFD.

Investigators believe the fire might have started in a room toward the back of the house after an A/C unit malfunctioned.  

SAFD shared that the home is not livable since smoke damaged it. Some of the roofs had to be removed to ensure flames were extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos