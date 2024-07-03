95º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Natural Bridge Caverns celebrates 60th anniversary with special tour, new partnership

The ceremony included a Color Guard team, a proclamation and other activities

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Things To Do, Natural Bridge Caverns, Outdoors
P Knodell and A Brandt in the second room in the Discovery Cavern at Natural Bridge Caverns in 1960. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)

SAN ANTONIO – Natural Bridge Caverns celebrated 60 years of providing tours to the public and launched a new partnership on July 3 in recognition of the anniversary.

The Natural Bridge team partnered with the Texas Wildlife Association Foundation to raise money for the organization through a ticket round-up program and offering more educational experiences.

Recommended Videos

“Over the next few years, we’ll have a few surprises in store,” said Brad Wuest, president and co-owner of Natural Bridge Caverns. “Every year, we discover new ways to celebrate the joy of exploration and fun of family adventure. It’s our goal to continue growing and expanding with the caverns continuing to serve as the highlight of every guest’s experience.”

Natural Bridge Caverns celebrated with a ceremony that includes a special tour through the Discovery Cavern, led by co-owner Travis Quest for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It also had an educational session from a Texas Wildlife educator, a proclamation in the sinkhole and an Army Color Guard to post colors in the sinkhole.

Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd.

For tickets, click here.

Harry Heidemann and Reggie Wuest in the Bear Pit during development of the Discovery Cavern in Natural Bridge Caverns in 1961. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)
Orion Knox Jr made detailed sketches of various passages at Natural Bridge Caverns. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)
Hilmar, Clara, and Reggie Wuest before the discovery of the caverns. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge caverns)
Joe Cantu – one of the discoverers of Natural Bridge Caverns. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)
Orion Knox Jr – one of the discoverers and developers of Natural Bridge Caverns – at the entrance in 1961. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Recommended Videos