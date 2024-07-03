Natural Bridge Caverns celebrates 60th anniversary with special tour, new partnership

P Knodell and A Brandt in the second room in the Discovery Cavern at Natural Bridge Caverns in 1960.

SAN ANTONIO – Natural Bridge Caverns celebrated 60 years of providing tours to the public and launched a new partnership on July 3 in recognition of the anniversary.

The Natural Bridge team partnered with the Texas Wildlife Association Foundation to raise money for the organization through a ticket round-up program and offering more educational experiences.

“Over the next few years, we’ll have a few surprises in store,” said Brad Wuest, president and co-owner of Natural Bridge Caverns. “Every year, we discover new ways to celebrate the joy of exploration and fun of family adventure. It’s our goal to continue growing and expanding with the caverns continuing to serve as the highlight of every guest’s experience.”

Natural Bridge Caverns celebrated with a ceremony that includes a special tour through the Discovery Cavern, led by co-owner Travis Quest for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It also had an educational session from a Texas Wildlife educator, a proclamation in the sinkhole and an Army Color Guard to post colors in the sinkhole.

Natural Bridge Caverns is located at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd.

For tickets, click here.

Harry Heidemann and Reggie Wuest in the Bear Pit during development of the Discovery Cavern in Natural Bridge Caverns in 1961. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)

Orion Knox Jr made detailed sketches of various passages at Natural Bridge Caverns. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)

Hilmar, Clara, and Reggie Wuest before the discovery of the caverns. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge caverns)

Joe Cantu – one of the discoverers of Natural Bridge Caverns. (Courtesy Photo via Natural Bridge Caverns)