Shooting at far Northwest Side apartment leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded, SAPD says

Ages and relationship of the two men is unknown

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead and another in critical condition, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday evening in the 23900 block of Interstate 10 towards the Northwest Side.

After entering an apartment, police said a man — who they believe to be the instigator — was found dead on the floor.

The other man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The ages and relationship of the two men and the cause of the shooting are unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

