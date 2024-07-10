81º
City Hills Church to offer free gas on Saturday

Free gas available at Exxon near Longhorn Café at corner of Jeff Road and Highway 46

Madalynn Lambert

BOERNE, Texas – City Hills Church is partnering with ExxonMobil to offer free gas to the community on Saturday.

The church will offer free gas from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on July 13.

Every July, City Hills Church hosts a “Serve Day,” an initiative to engage the church with the community.

The free gas will be available at Exxon near Longhorn Café, at the corner of Jeff Road and Highway 46 in Boerne.

“Some people are having to choose between groceries and gas, and that’s a decision that’s unimaginable,” Lead Pastor Mitch Rose said. “We hope to bring a hint of hope in a tough season for many in our community.”

