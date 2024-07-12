83º
Pastor reunites with medical staff who helped him recover from leg amputation

Doug Roberts’ lost his left leg to a flesh-eating bacterial infection in June 2023

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Doug Roberts lost his left leg a year ago, but it could have been worse.

It could have been his life.

The San Antonio pastor’s leg was amputated in June 2023 as the result of a flesh-eating bacterial infection he believes he acquired during a visit to a theme park.

He then spent more than two months at Methodist Hospital’s Stone Oak Rehabilitation Center, doing physical therapy three times a day.

On Friday, Roberts came back to visit the staff who helped him adjust to his new way of life.

You can watch the reunion in the attached video.

