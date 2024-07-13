80º
American Red Cross Greater San Antonio Chapter holding recruiting event this weekend

Event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The American Red Cross Greater San Antonio Chapter is holidng a recruiting event this weekend in the hopes of finding those interested in joining various roles, a press release said.

The recruitment event will take place at the American Red Cross San Antonio Office, located at 3642 East Houston Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall at 4522 Fredericksburg Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Today, the Red Cross is responding to more large disasters — almost twice as many — than we did a decade ago,” said Dr. Daniel P. Martinez, executive director aof the American Red Cross Greater San Antonio Chapter. “This growing need for help means we need more volunteers trained and ready to support families facing their darkest moments. Plus, it is crucial for San Antonio residents to prepare emergency plans now to be ready for disasters such as flooding, wildfires, home fires and more.”

A press release said disasters are becoming more frequent and intense, which means that more families are depending on the Red Cross to provide comfort and support. The organization is responding to twice as many major disasters as a decade ago and volunteers represent 90% of the workforce, the American Red Cross said.

Free training is provided. There is a need for the following positions:

  • Mass Care Volunteers: they support day-to-day activities, including emergency shelter operations for those displaced by disasters, feeding, and distribution of emergency supplies.
  • Disaster Health or Mental Health Services Volunteers: use professional skills as a licensed healthcare provider to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters.

To learn more about volunteering, please visit www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.

