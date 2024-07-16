Methodist Hospital ranks No. 1 in San Antonio, No. 18 in Texas on U.S. News & World Report list

Methodist Hospital was named the best hospital in San Antonio in new U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The publication evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across the country and ranked them by state, region, and metro area.

Recommended Videos

Hospitals are also ranked according to frequently treated procedures and conditions.

Methodist Hospital was high performing in nine procedures/conditions: Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, Colon Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Heart Attack, Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Failure, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Kidney Failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

“This award is a reflection of the excellent work done by our physicians, staff, and care teams,” said Ryan Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of the Methodist Hospital campus and Methodist Hospital I Landmark. “It symbolizes our commitment to our mission of serving humanity to honor God as well as our vision of continuing to bring world-class health care to this community.”

Baptist Medical Center was the No. 2 hospital in the San Antonio metro area, performing well in seven procedures/conditions.

There were no San Antonio hospitals ranked in the top 10 in Texas.

San Antonio Methodist ranked No. 18 in the state, and Baptist Medical Center came in at No. 29.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, to be counted among this year’s 466 Best Regional Hospitals, a hospital generally had to outperform in at least seven of the procedures and conditions that the publication evaluates. The top point-scorers made the Honor Roll.

Houston’s Methodist Hospital was the only hospital in Texas to make the Honor Roll and was named the best hospital in the state.

“For most illnesses, patients do not need to go to an Honor Roll hospital, which may require traveling away from home and paying expenses for out-of-network care. All rankings and ratings should be seen as just a starting point for patients considering where to seek care with input from their doctors,” the publication stated.